What time does the Preakness Stakes 2019 start? Pimlico race time, TV schedule

The Preakness Stakes 2019 arrives on Saturday from Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland. This is the second race in the Triple Crown of thoroughbred horse racing.

However, there won’t be a Triple Crown winner this year due to the absence of Country House. Here’s more information on when the Preakness Stakes 2019 starts as well as a look at the top contenders to win at Pimlico on Saturday.

Preakness Stakes 2019 top contenders

Several days ago, the 13 horses that will be in the Preakness Stakes 2019 field were assigned official post positions. They also carry odds given to them by oddsmakers.

There will be a few clear favorites when the race officially starts on Saturday evening. As seen in the tweet below, Improbable didn’t win in the Kentucky Derby results but is listed as the top favorite to win at Preakness.

War of Will is one of the only other horses in the field that was also in the Derby. The horse has pretty good odds at 4-1 to win the race. AnotherTwistaFate comes in at 6-1 followed by AlwaysMining at 8-1.

As mentioned, Kentucky Derby winner Country House won’t participate due to illness. The team behind the disqualified Derby winner, Maximum Security, opted not to participate in the Preakness Stakes.

Preakness Stakes 2019 TV schedule, start time

Full coverage of the Preakness Stakes will come courtesy of NBC and NBC Sports. They provided what’s considered an undercard of horse racing on Friday with the Black-Eyed Susan day.

Now, the attention at Pimlico shifts to Preakness Stakes.

It will be just one race on a busy schedule at the race track on Saturday. Preakness Prep coverage begins on the NBC Sports Network and website starting at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time through 5 p.m. Eastern Time.

This will feature the earlier races from Pimlico.

Viewers who just want to watch the Preakness Stakes race can start watching coverage at 5 p.m. ET on NBC or live online through the NBC Sports website.

The Preakness Stakes 2019 post time arrives at approximately 6:48 p.m. Eastern Time Saturday night. Luckily, it will be televised on NBC.

In addition, it’s available for live streaming through the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com website.