Saratoga race results 2019: Winners include Got Stormy with new record, Breeders’ Cup spot

On Saturday, the Saratoga race results 2019 edition arrived with one of the winners setting a new course record. Among the big winners of the day were Green Light Go and Got Stormy. The latter of these horses broke a record at the racecourse en route to its Breeders’ Cup entry. Here’s a look at the latest results for Saturday’s races.

Got Stormy wins Fourstardave, sets new record

Race 9 at the Saratoga results was the Fourstardave H featuring Grade 1 Phillies. This one took place over one mile on the inner turf with $500,000 Stakes. In the end, it was No. 6 Got Stormy with a triumphant run to get the win with a time of 1:32.00. Ricardo Santana Jr. rode Got Stormy to victory. In second place was Raging Bull ridden by Jose L. Ortiz followed by Uni with Joel Rosario.

Trainer Mark Casse said of Got Stormy’s performance, “It’s all about [winning owner] Gary Barber. I told him why we shouldn’t run her, and he said, ‘That’s good, but are you happy with how she is training?’ I said, ‘Honestly, I’ve never seen her train so good, and he said, ‘We’re running.'”

According to The Saratogian, Got Stormy was one of two females competing in the Fourstardave Handicap race along with third-place horse Uni. Not only did Stormy become the first female to win the race, but it also broke the inner turf time record, which was 1:33.13 set just eight days ago by Macagone. That has plenty of people excited as this horse is also heading to the Breeders’ Cup in early November of this year.

The race payouts included $12 for Got Stormy’s win, $6 for a Place, and $3.80 for Show. For the Superfecta (6-4-3-1), betters won $49.20 for each $0.10 bet. A Trifecta (6-4-3) for $0.50 netted $31 for a win.

Green Light Go amongst other Saratoga winners

A total of eleven races took place during the Saratoga race results for 2019. In the Saratoga Special, it looked close until about an eighth of a mile to go. From there, Green Let Go took off like a rocket to emerge as the winner. Noose finished in second place with Tuggle taking third. Here’s a look at the finish from this dirt track event.

Green Light Go crosses the line first in the Saratoga Special! For more horse racing head over to NBC or stream it here: https://t.co/ywMTEg9fgY pic.twitter.com/yVQ9DN0lOL — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) August 10, 2019

A winning bet on Green Light Go paid out $5.10, with a Place bet getting $2.90 and Show bringing $2.40. For the $0.50 Trifecta (3-1-4), the payout was $17.75, while a Superfecta (3-1-4-7) returned $18.07 to winning bettors.

Below is a look at all of the winners and top three horses for each of the Saratoga races.

Complete Saratoga race results (Saturday, 8/10/19)

Race 1: 5 Wicked Freud, 2 Startup Nation, 7 Cloontia

Race 2: 6 Bassman Dave, 2 Luna’s in Charge, 5 Seven Is Heave

Race 3: 7 Decorated Invader, 1 Summer to Remember, 8 Fame to Famous

Race 4: 8 Wicked Trick, 7 Call the Cat, 10 Belleville Spring

Race 5: 7 Tumbling Sky, 8 Bellavia, 5 Famished

Race 6: 7 Saint Moon, 9 Paper Clip, 3 Getmotherarose

Race 7: 7 Gozilla, 1A Ox Bridge, 3 Sprawl

Race 8: 3 Green Light Go, 1 Noose, 4 Tuggle

Race 9: 6 Got Stormy, 4 Raging Bull, 3 Uni

Race 10: 4 La Chancia, 5 Diamond Crazy, 7 Slimey

Race 11: 9 Valmont, 7 Hudson Overpass, 2 Blue

The Breeders’ Cup 2019 event takes place at Santa Anita Derby starting on November 1, 2019, and ending on Saturday, November 2, 2019.

Get all of Saturday’s winning times along with Saratoga race payouts over at the NYRA website.