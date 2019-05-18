Preakness Stakes 2019 results: Winner and payouts revealed

The official Preakness Stakes results for 2019 are in. The second leg of the Triple Crown races is now in the books. On the heels of the first disqualification of the winning horse in Kentucky Derby history, fans knew heading into today’s Preakness Stakes that no horse would be vying for the Triple Crown this season. Nevertheless, that didn’t stop them from showing up and making some serious wagers.

Preakness Stakes 2019 results, winner

Heading into the 2019 Preakness, trainer Bob Baffert was once again front and center. After all, his horse Improbable was the favorite to take home the crown. With jockey Mike Smith riding, Improbable was bringing in a lot of late wagering.

Let's meet the jockeys riding in the 2019 #Preakness, presented by @BrighthouseFin! pic.twitter.com/3vvP2G2Ae7 — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 18, 2019

Out of the field of 13, only Bourbon War 4-1, Alwaysmining 6-1, War of Will 7-1 and Owendale 8-1 were supposed to give Improbable a run for the money. That means the other half of the field had some extremely high odds heading into this Grade I Stakes race.

In the end, the horse with most will crossed the finish line first — War of Will.

Preakness payouts

The payouts for the 2019 Preakness were huge! With War of Will (6-1) capturing the crown, it set up some nice perfecta and trifecta payouts. War of Will paid 14.20 to win 7.40 place and $5.40 to show. Behind War of Will was Everfast who was a whopping 25-1, making a $2 Exacta pay nearly $1,000!

Here are your payouts.