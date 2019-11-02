Breeders’ Cup 2019 results: Winner, order of finish, & race payouts

On Saturday, (November 2) thousands of horse racing enthusiasts packed Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California to watch one of the highest-priced horse races of the year, the Breeders’ Cup.

While the average horse racing fan may not know much about this yearly event held at the end of the racing season, the Breeders’ Cup is the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes all rolled into one!

The best of the best usually make an appearance at the Breeders’ Cup as over $6 million in purse money is up for grabs.

Breeders’ Cup 2019 odds

After 11 exciting races that have seen several high odds horses cross the finish line first, race No. 12, the Breeders’ Cup Classic, was well worth the wait.

With so many storylines behind the scenes, this was a very hard race to handicap.

Saratoga race results 2019: Winners include Got Stormy with new record, Breeders’ Cup spot Related posts you might like

Heading into the race the favorites to win the 2019 Breeders’ Cup Classic were McKinzie (3-1), Code of Honor (7/2) and Vino Rosso (4-1). What makes the Breeders’ Cup different than any other stakes race is this one is for the boys and the girls.

Elate, the only mare in the Breeders’ Cup this year, was also set as one of the favorites at (6-1).

Breeders’ Cup 2019 winner

The race was a Vegas handicapper’s dream. War of Will and Mongolian Groom took the lead and were in front for the first half but in the end, this race came down to the two favorites – McKinzie and Vino Rosso.

The two horses fought neck and neck down the stretch but, in the end, Vino Rosso pulled away for the win!

Owner Mike Repole said he was having a “huge party tonight with a lot of Vino Rosso!”

Vino Rosso paid $11.20 to win, $5.80 to place and $4.00 to show.

The payouts for the 2019 Breeders’ Cup Classic have been made official and are listed below along with the entire order of finish via Sports Odds Daily Twitter.

If you happened to play a $1.00 Superfecta of 10-8-7-6 you cashed in a nice score of $1,213. Not bad for a $1.00 wager! The $2 Exacta of 10-8 paid $47.60, while a $1 Trifecta of 10-8-7 paid $197.00.

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Congratulations to Vino Rosso!