Breeders’ Cup 2019: Odds, field entries, and how to watch every race live — Can anyone top Bob Baffert, McKinzie?

The 35th annual Breeders’ Cup Classic will take place on Saturday, November 2, from Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California. The Breeders’ Cup races are the most anticipated of the year, not just because of the talent, but for what is at stake as well.

Breeders’ Cup brings out the best of the best

The $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic is one of the richest races in horse racing, bar none. The money that is up for grabs for the owners, trainers, and fans who are wagering on these races can sometimes be staggering.

While the Breeders’ Cup Classic is usually the most-watched and wagered on race of the day, the races leading up to the classic will show off all kinds of future talent in the horse racing field.

Breeders’ Cup schedule, field

Is there ever a big race nowadays without a Bob Baffert trained horse involved? Baffert, along with jockey Joel Rosario, will be looking to take home the big prize at the Breeders’ Cup Classic on Saturday.

Baffert’s horse, McKinzie, is the early ML favorite at 3-1. The winner of the 2019 Whitney Stakes, McKinzie will face his toughest field yet.

McKinzie will be going up against some strong competition in the likes of the 2019 Pennsylvania Derby Winner Math Wizard, and War of Will, the 2019 Preakness Stakes champion.

Talk about a field of champions. Six of the 11 horses in the field have won a major race in 2019. If you can’t make it out to Santa Anita, don’t worry. You have plenty of options to watch every second of each race as they unfold.

The NBC family of networks will be airing each race, you just need to know how to watch.

NBC Sports will air the races starting at 3:30 p.m. ET. and run to approximately 8 p.m. ET on the website. At that time, the action will jump to NBC for television coverage of the Breeders’ Cup Classic.

To watch the early races, be sure to download the NBC Sports App. It is free and simple to find in your play store on your phone, tablet, or other handheld devices.

Below is a look at the race day schedule for Saturday’s Breeders’ Cup, along with the field for the big race.

Saturday, Nov. 2 schedule

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Race #4 – Filly and Mare Sprint (Post time: 2:55 p.m. ET)

Race #5 – Turf Sprint (Post time: 3:33 p.m. ET)

Race #6 – Dirt Mile (Post time: 4:10 p.m. ET)

Race #7 – Filly and Mare Turf (Post time: 4:54 p.m. ET)

Race #8 – Sprint (Post time: 5:36 p.m. ET)

Race #9 – Mile (Post time: 6:20 p.m. ET)

Race #10 – Distaff (Post time: 7 p.m. ET)

Race #11 – Turf (Post time: 7:40 p.m. ET)

Race #12 – Classic (Post time: 8:44 p.m. ET)

Breeders’ Cup Post positions, odds

Math Wizard (30-1)

Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr.

Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.

2019 Pennsylvania Derby Winner

Seeking the Soul (20-1)

Trainer: Dallas Stewart

Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.

2019 Stephen Foster Winner

Owendale (15-1)

Trainer: Brad Cox

Jockey: Javier Castellano

War of Will (20-1)

Trainer: Mark Casse

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

2019 Preakness Stakes Winner

Yoshida *JPN (8-1)

Trainer: Bill Mott

Jockey: Mike Smith

Elate (6-1)

Trainer: Bill Mott

Jockey: Jose Ortiz

2019 Fleur de Lis Handicap Winner

Higher Power (6-1)

Trainer: John Sadler

Jockey: Flavien Prat

McKinzie (3-1)

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Jockey: Joel Rosario

2019 Whitney Stakes Winner

Mongolian Groom (12-1)

Trainer: Enebish Ganbat

Jockey: Abel Cedillo

2019 Awesome Again Stakes Winner

Vino Rosso (4-1)

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

Code of Honor (4-1)