Black-Eyed Susan Stakes 2019 results: Winner, order of finish, & race payouts

On Friday (May 17), the official Black-Eyed Susan Stakes 2019 results arrived from Pimlico. The big race came as a precursor to Saturday’s Preakness Stakes, which normally serves as part of the Triple Crown.

With attention shifted from a potential Triple Crown winner, it left the spotlight on horses in these other races. Here’s the complete Black-Eyed Susan race winner along with the order of finish and betting payouts.

Black-Eyed Susan Stakes 2019 winner

The main race of the day featured three-year-old fillies. There were just nine contenders in the field too. On betting odds just ahead of the event, Point of Honor was the 5-2 favorite to win, followed by Cookie Dough (3-1) and Always Shopping (4-1).

However, Point of Honor and Always Shopping moved up to 2-1 favorites about 20 minutes prior to post time. Point of Honor took the lead back at 5-2 just before the race began. Sweet Diane was a scratch at race time.

Right out of the gates, Cookie Dough took the lead followed by Brill and Ulele. The favorite Always Shopping was in fifth place as they went around the backstretch. Point of Honor took over the lead with Ulele giving battle towards the finish line. However, it was Point of Honor with 1:47.88 as the winning time.

Point of Honor gets the win in the final stretch at Pimlico in the 95th Black-Eyed Susan Stakes! pic.twitter.com/AMtRn1flmS — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 17, 2019

Black-Eyed Susan Stakes order of finish:

08 Point of Honor 03 Ulele 04 Cookie Dough 07 Brill 02 Off Topic 06 Always Shopping 09 Las Setas 05 Our Super Freak o1 Sweet Diane (Scratch)

Jockey Javier Castellanos captured today’s win. Trainer George Weaver picked up his first career win in the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes.

Black-Eyed Susan Stakes betting payouts

There was a total purse of $250,000 on the line with $150,000 going to the winner. Meanwhile, bettors were looking to see what their bet payouts were for today’s race.

With only eight horses running the race, it made payouts slightly lower than some bettors may have wanted. There’s also the fact that the favorite took the win.

That meant putting $2 on Point of Honor to win brought just $7.80 as its payout. Those who bet “Place” on Point of Honor received $4.60, while those who bet “Show” received $3.20 in winnings.

The second-place horse Ulele was a 7-1 favorite and brought in $7.80 for Place. It took $5 for Show bettors, while third-place horse Cookie Dough brought in just $3.80 for a $2 Show bet.

Based on $2 bets

$2 Exacta (8-2) $71.20

$1 Trifecta (8-3-4) $210.30

$1 Superfecta (8-3-4-7) $678.20

The Black-Eyed Susan Stakes 2019 was televised and live streamed on NBC Sports on Friday, May 17. Based on the reports from the track being a bit slick, it should be interesting to see how The Preakness Stakes plays out on Saturday.