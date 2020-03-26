GMR Grand Prix, Indy 500 moved on 2020 IndyCar schedule due to coronavirus pandemic

As with many other big events in entertainment and sports, one of the biggest races in sports will have to move to a new date due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

An announcement arrived that the Indy 500 moved from its originally scheduled date on the Indycar schedule.

Indy 500 moved to August 2020

Two weeks ago, Indianapolis Motor Speedway was set to go forth as planned with their big event. At that time, it appeared the race would still take place on Sunday, May 24.

However, the spread of coronavirus around the United States has led to strict orders and guidelines to ensure the health and safety of everyone.

That includes no groups that consist of more than 10 people.

The Indy 500 attracts thousands of spectators and also involves many crew and other officials in addition to the drivers.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Indianapolis 500 will now take place on Sunday, August 23. The news arrived from Indianapolis 500, Twitter, along with a statement from Roger Penske.

IMS & @INDYCAR are focused on delivering a world-class global spectacle when the #Indy500 runs on Sunday, Aug. 23. Full Details: https://t.co/vMHkrx0F9C pic.twitter.com/zVaGu2yj0V — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) March 26, 2020

Not only will the Indy 500 move to a new date, but also the GMR Grand Prix, which is now scheduled for July 4.

The IMS Twitter sent out another post indicating that all of the concerts scheduled for the Month of May were also canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, it was revealed that any tickets fans have for racing events would be valid on the rescheduled dates.

The postponed races join other big sports events or seasons that were postponed. That included the Kentucky Derby, which also was moved to a later date, as well as multiple professional sports leagues suspending their seasons.

The NBA suspended their season, with MLB and NHL following suit, as the NFL is currently in the offseason.

Tradition will continue at Indy 500

Assuming the race is able to take place on the rescheduled date, it will carry on the ongoing Indianapolis 500 and, more recently, IndyCar traditions.

The first-ever Indianapolis 500 took place in 1911, per Vegas Insider. Due to World Wars I and II, the race was not held in 1917, 1918, or from 1941 through 1945.

The 500-mile race first began IndyCar sanctioning in 1998 under Hulman/George. 2020 was set to be the first year of the Penske era for IndyCar sanctioning.

Roger Penske, one of the most successful drivers and owners at Indy, purchased the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar this past January and put millions of dollars into making improvements for the venue.

Now he’ll have to wait just a bit to see if the race goes forth and if it will have fans in attendance.

Last year, fans saw Simon Pagenaud make history as he claimed victories at both the GMR Grand Prix and the Indy 500.

Meanwhile, as sports fans, including racing fans, search out something to occupy their time and attention, there will be virtual racing to witness.

The first-ever IndyCar iRacing Challenge will have a 25-car field and a track decided by fan vote. That first race takes place on Saturday, March 28, at 4 p.m. Eastern Time.