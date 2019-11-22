Floyd Mayweather ‘coming out of retirement’ in 2020: Who could he be fighting in his comeback?

Is boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. coming back for another fight? While the undefeated former champion recently reiterated he was staying retired, he also teased he is “coming out of retirement” in 2020.

So who might the boxing star be fighting in his comeback, or is it all another clever promotion for something else?

Mayweather teases comeback, promotion with Dana White

On Thursday, Floyd Mayweather posted two different Instagram posts, which sparked the rumors he may be contemplating a return to the ring. The first of those posts showed Mayweather courtside at a sports event next to UFC president Dana White.

Mayweather captioned the photo with, “@danawhite and I working together again to bring the world another spectacular event in 2020.”

The second post brought even more speculation as Mayweather posted an image of himself in his boxing trunks with gloves on. The photo included the caption, “Coming out of retirement 2020.”

That simple-but-effective post to hype something up on behalf of Mayweather generated nearly 800,000 Likes. It also shows at least 70 comments, but it appears commenting was turned off for the photo, as of this report.

Mayweather’s retirement claims, 2020 rumors

Earlier this week, a report from Reuters’ Rory Carroll captured comments from Mayweather, which continued his retirement stance.

“Boxing is a very, very brutal sport. In the last few years, a lot of fighters have died inside that squared circle,” Mayweather said. “You have got to know when to hang it up. I had a great career.”

Even so, rumors of a Floyd Mayweather Jr. comeback fight in 2020 seem to continue to linger. Rumors of who he might step into the ring with include a rematch against Manny Pacquiao or a fight against Canelo Alvarez. Pac-man even called out Floyd several months ago on Instagram.

Mayweather has retired and unretired several times. He said he was calling it a career in 2007, but that ended quickly. The next retirement announcement came in 2015.

Reuters also mentioned that Mayweather “is open to participating in exhibition matches.” This past January, he was involved in one of those against Japanese kickboxer Tension Nasukawa. It lasted under three minutes, with Mayweather showing his skills.

An MMA fight through his promotion and UFC could be what he’s teasing. He teased that previously, indicating he might take on “The Notorious” Conor McGregor inside the Octagon.

Mayweather previously unretired and went on to defeat McGregor in a 2017 boxing match. That particular event made a good deal of money for those involved, so it’s not unreasonable to think Mayweather has another idea involving UFC.

With Dana White by Mayweather’s side in the Instagram post, they could be cooking something up.

As far as McGregor goes, he was last in a UFC fight in October 2018 when he lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov. The two men were suspended for their parts in that UFC 229 main event’s post-fight brawl, with McGregor becoming re-eligible to fight in UFC this past April. However, he’s had several other public incidents since UFC 229.

He also announced his retirement in March of this year. Dana White told TMZ it might be a ploy by Conor to get a stake in the company based on a text message exchange from weeks before that.

Right now, it’s unknown if he’ll appear anytime soon with Mayweather in the Octagon, although White claims he’s been in regular contact with McGregor.

However, after his comments regarding how boxing is a “very, very brutal sport,” one has to think UFC isn’t the best option unless it involves a setup.

So that seems to leave another WWE event or some celebrity boxing match as another option where he wouldn’t get hurt as badly. Maybe social media star Logan Paul is looking for some more viral views by way of a Mayweather knockout punch?

Until Mayweather, or whoever he’s helping to promote, shed light on what’s going to happen in 2020, fans and detractors can only dream that’s the case.