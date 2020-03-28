Florida Derby 2020: Live stream results and winning payouts for Kentucky Derby prep race

It has been a rough go for sports fans during the COVID-9 outbreak. The pandemic that has hit globally has put millions out of work and also brought all four major sports to a standstill.

The only game left in town is horse racing – and even the races are like a made for TV production as no fans are permitted to watch the results unfold live at the race track.

Nevertheless, Saturday’s Florida Derby will provide a chance to watch a live sporting event and maybe even put a bit of change in your pocket!

Florida Derby marches on

On the heels of the Rebel Stakes and the Louisiana Derby, the Florida Derby may be the final Kentucky Derby prep race before the Run for the Roses takes place in September.

At the rate tracks have been closing, this may be the last event before the derby. You just never know.

New York has already closed up shop, and on Friday, Santa Anita announced that they have suspended all racing as well. Hopefully, over the course of the next week or two, the news will get better on the coronavirus front. After all, our health is more important than any sporting event or our financial situation.

Field, odds, how to watch live

Tiz the Law! No, that isn’t a new government order, it is the name of the heavy favorite to win today’s Florida Derby.

CBS Sports indicates that Tiz the Law currently is the odds-on-favorite at 6-5 to win the 2020 Florida Derby.

Tiz the Law has won three of his first four races and with 100 points on the line this afternoon, a victory will guarantee him a spot in the upcoming Kentucky Derby.

This horse already knows Gulfstream Park pretty well after he won the Holy Bull Stakes in February.

Tiz the Law’s biggest competition will come from Ete Indien (4-1), Independence Hall (9-2), and Gouverneur Morris (8-1).

Below is everything you need to know about the 2020 Florida Derby, including the current odds, post positions, and how to watch the big race live online.

If you can’t catch all the action live, be sure to check back here as the results, along with the payouts will be posted in the comments section below as soon as they become available.

What: 2020 Florida Derby

When: Saturday, March 28

Post Time: 6:36 p.m. ET

Location: Hallandale Beach, Florida

Streaming: NBC Sports Network

TV: NBC Sports Network

Florida Derby odds, post positions: