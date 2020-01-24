Farmers Insurance Open tee times: When does Tiger Woods start his round today?

Subscribe to our Sports newsletter!

The Farmers Insurance Open continues on Friday, January 24, as the best in the world jockey for position heading into this weekend’s play.

After battling many injuries over the past few years, Tiger Woods seems to be back to his old form. Woods is still a fan favorite, and many folks heading to the tournament or watching on TV are wondering when does Tiger Woods start his round today?

Tiger Woods tee-time

While Tigers Woods is in the middle of the pack heading into Friday’s action, he should feel confident as round two arrives.

Golf Week indicates that Woods is an eight-time winner at Torrey Pines. In those eight victories, Woods has claimed seven Farmers Insurance wins and one US Open.

Yes, Woods feels right at home when he plays at Torrey Pines in San Diego, Calfornia.

After day one, Woods is tied for 21st place following a -3 (69) first-round performance. Woods trails co-leaders Keegan Bradley and Sebastian Cappelen by just three shots as they both finished Thursday’s action with an incredible -6 (66) effort.

“Hopefully tomorrow I can piece it all together again like I did today,” Woods said after posting 3-under 69 this afternoon. He will tee off tomorrow at 10:40 a.m. local time. – TGRhttps://t.co/Q6fIgiTxx0 — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) January 24, 2020

Woods is scheduled to hit the links for round two starting at 1:40 p.m. ET. He will tee it up alongside Collin Morikawa and Jon Rahm.

Leaderboard, how to watch live

While Woods is just three shots off the pace, other notables will also be ready to make their way towards the top as well.

Rory McIlroy, Bubba Watson, and Xin-Jun Zhang are all sitting at -5, while former Masters winner Jordan Spieth is tied for 34th at -2.

It is normal for so many golfers to be close in the standings after round one of most tournaments. That is why today is so important. As round two moves forward, the contenders start to separate themselves from the pretenders.

Golf enthusiasts have various options to watch all of the action live as it unfolds.

From noon until 7 p.m. ET, NBC Sports PGA Tour will have all of the updates live. At 3 p.m. ET, the Golf Channel, along with FuboTV will also be available as an option.