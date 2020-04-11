Colby Cave death cause: Oilers forward dies at age 25 after brain bleed

Edmonton Oilers Colby Cave has passed away at the age of 25, it was revealed on Saturday, following emergency surgency.

The NHL forward’s wife shared several emotional messages on social media upon Cave’s passing.

Here are more details about what caused Colby Cave’s death and his wife Emily’s messages as she grieves her loss.

Colby Cave’s death caused by brain bleed

Based on an NBC News report, the 25-year-old Oilers forward was airlifted this past Tuesday to Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto. Cave needed emergency surgery due to a colloid cyst causing pressure on his brain.

Ultimately, it was a brain bleed that led to Cave’s death following the surgery and medically induced coma.

It’s referred to medically as Hemorrhagic stroke, as the blood from an artery starts to bleed into the brain. This typically occurs as a weakened blood vessel bursts and the leaked blood causes damage to brain cells.

Just four days ago, Colby’s wife Emily posted a message as an Instagram photo to give everyone an update on the situation with her husband.

“Last night and today have been the worst days of my life. Colby is currently in surgery and they are fighting to keep him alive. We need a miracle,” part of her IG post caption said.

After beginning his career in 2017-18 with the Boston Bruins, Cave spent the last two seasons with the Edmonton Oilers featuring NHL All-Star Conor McDavid. His career numbers included four goals and five assists in 67 games played.

The NHL’s current season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. Colby Cave had played in 11 games and scored one goal for the Oilers this season, per Hockey-Reference.

Several statements were issued by Colby Cave’s family, the Edmonton Oilers, and Commissioner Gary Bettman on Saturday upon the news of Cave’s death.

Emily Cave shares message following her husband’s death

Colby is survived by his wife Emily Cave, who took to her Instagram account on Saturday (April 11) to post an emotional message after her husband’s passing.

“To my best friend & love of my life, Colby [heart emoji] My heart is shattered,” Emily captioned a photo series of her hugging her husband in the hospital bed.

“The amount of physical, mental, and emotional pain I am in when I think about never seeing, touching, or holding you again is unbearable. You are and will always be my person, my hero, the greatest thing to happen to me. I never dreamed of being a widow before our first wedding anniversary,” Emily’s IG post caption said.

“Although, every cell in my body is lost without you, I promise to continue to make you proud,” Emily also commented as part of her caption.

The IG post has over 60,00 Likes and over 4,700 comments as of this report with many people paying their respects to Colby Cave.

“Rest in peace Colby, you’ll be deeply missed,” one commenter said.

“I can’t even imagine your pain. I am so incredibly sorry. All of my love and prayers to you and your family,” another said.