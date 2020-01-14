Chad Johnson XFL: Former Bengals, Patriots star to try out for new league

Subscribe to our Sports newsletter!

Ochocinco is coming back! It has been over eight years since Chad Johnson caught a pass in the NFL, but his love of the game is leading him back to the field.

The now 42-year-old former Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots star is ready to return to the gridiron, however, he will be tackling an entirely different type of job position with a new league this time around.

Chad Johnson, placekicker?

Anyone who has watched an NFL game over the last decade has seen Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson either catching a pass, scoring a touchdown, or just being his flamboyant self with the media. In his prime, Johnson was one of the best receivers in the game.

He also was energetic and entertaining. That may be why he is a perfect fit for the XFL.

Johnson tweeted out on Tuesday that he has a tryout scheduled in Houston, Texas on January 20 with the newly formed XFL. By the looks of Johnson’s tweet, he seems not only serious about this opportunity but grateful to get back to the game he loves.

What XFL team would Johnson play for?

While fans now know that Johnson is trying out for the XFL as a kicker, it hasn’t been revealed what team he is trying out for. Is it specifically for one of the eight teams or just a tryout in general?

No matter what it is, Johnson seems up for the challenge. Back in December, Johnson shared a video of himself kicking field goals, and while it was just off of a holder, he still looked impressive.

Johnson finished his 10-year NFL career as a six-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro. Obviously, his drive is still there for competition and if anyone can make the transformation from one of the best wideouts in the NFL to a great kicker in the XFL, it’s Johnson.

For further proof that this move could work, Johnson has kicked a bit in the NFL with the Bengals and looked good while doing so.

The XFL training camp began on January 4 and runs through January 22. The decision on whether or not Johnson makes the league should be known soon!