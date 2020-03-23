Carolina Panthers sign P.J. Walker: XFL star QB will get another shot at the NFL

PJ Walker is heading back to the NFL. The Houston Roughnecks loss is the Carolina Panthers gain this Monday morning as the news broke that Walker will be getting a second shot in the NFL.

PJ Walker just the first?

The XFL officially announced last week that all players were free to sign with an NFL or CFL team if they receive an offer.

It didn’t take long for the league’s best quarterback PJ Walker to get a call.

Walker was rumored to have several teams interested in him, including the Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks, and the Carolina Panthers.

While the announcement came last week that the Panthers have moved away from the Cam Newton era and signed Teddy Bridgewater as their new starting QB, they were still looking for a solid backup, and they found one in Walker.

Now that Walker has found a new home with the Carolina Panthers, the XFL was more than happy to share the good news with the sports world via Twitter on Monday afternoon.

While many fans are happy for the former Roughnecks quarterback, fans in Houston will miss him.

Why the second time around will work for Walker in NFL

PJ Walker knows what it is like to compete in the NFL. In fact, during his time with the Indianapolis Colts, Walker was competing with some guy named Andrew Luck, who was reportedly very good.

All sarcasm aside, Luck and Walker became friends, and when PJ was let go by the Colts last season, it was Luck who helped get him his gig with the Houston Roughnecks.

Walker didn’t waste the opportunity to show NFL scouts that he still had plenty left in the tank to play in the NFL.

Walker led the XFL in passing yards with 1,338, and touchdown passes with 15. He also was the second-best quarterback with a passer rating of 104.4.

That number was second only to Los Angeles’ Josh Johnson, who held a 106.3 passer-rating.

While Walker was signed on the first day of XFL eligibility, don’t be surprised if several other players get a chance to make the jump to the NFL soon.

There have already been whispers of St. Louis BattleHawks QB Jordan Ta’amu, along with teammate Matt Jones getting looks.

Other big names include Cam Phillips, Dan Williams, Cameron Artis-Payne, and DeVeon Smith.

Congrats to PJ Walker!