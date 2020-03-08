Cardale Jones benched: Who is DC Defenders backup quarterback Tyree Jackson?

The rise and fall of Cardale Jones is at its peak decline. Two weeks into the 10-week XFL regular season schedule, Jones was being touted as a possible league MVP.

The last three weeks have been a nightmare for the former Ohio State Buckeye.

Cardale Jones benched

Between his time at Ohio State, and his first two games in the XFL, Cardale Jones had posted a 13-0 record.

According to Pro Football Talk, after a pair of losses and an awful first-half performance on Sunday against the St Louis BattleHawks, the Defenders have benched Jones.

This is a serious move for many reasons.

If the Defenders should go on to beat St. Louis, do they continue to move ahead without Jones as the starter? Everyone can have a bad stretch.

However, benching the QB can be taken in many different ways.

It can bring out the best in the team, or it can crumble faster than a stale cookie.

In this case, Jones’ benching was justified.

Following two huge wins at home for DC, they hit the road and looked like a fish out of water.

The Defenders were outscored 64-9 in their two road losses — and Jones was poor in both outings.

Jones was picked off four times against Los Angeles, and the following week, he only had 72 passing yards and an interception against Tampa Bay.

Those kinds of numbers can lead to a change very quickly, and in this case, that is exactly what happened.

Who is Tyree Jackson?

Who is Cardale Jones’ back up in DC? That answer is Tyree Jackson.

Jackson made a nice debut for DC on Sunday as he led the Defenders down the field, promptly tossing a nine-yard touchdown pass to Khari Lee, giving the Defenders a 6-3 lead at the time.

So, where did the DC backup QB come from?

Jackson, who played college ball at the University of Buffalo, was undrafted last year. While he didn’t stick with any NFL team, he did get high praise from many scouts.

While you never know how long an opportunity will last, if Jackson can make an impression and keep the starting position for the Defenders, it could lead to better things for him and the Defenders.

Several QBs, including Jordan Ta’amu and PJ Walker, are already rumored to have a fairly good chance to jump from the XFL to the NFL.

All that some of these players need is some exposure and a chance. Right now, it looks like Tyree Jackson may get his.