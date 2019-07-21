British Open purse 2019: How much prize money did Shane Lowry win at this year’s tournament?

Sunday brought the conclusion to another major golf tournament and crowned another first-time winner. Ireland’s own Shane Lowry captured The Open championship and with it plenty of notoriety.

He also takes home the largest share of the British Open 2019 purse. So just how much did Shane Lowry win in this recent tournament?

Shane Lowry wins first major with The Open

Per ESPN’s report, Shane Lowry was able to hold on for a six-stroke lead over Tommy Fleetwood to win the latest edition of the British Open.

The weather wasn’t the best, as the Royal Portrush course had wet and windy conditions, but Lowry was the best of the field.

The moment that sealed it for Shane Lowry, a dream turned into reality for the Irishman 🇮🇪 #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/QbsgNbGtW6 — The Open (@TheOpen) July 21, 2019

The 32-year-old was ahead by four strokes when the final round opened. His closing score was a 15-under 269 total, good enough for the six-stroke victory over Tommy Fleetwood.

Here he is receiving the prized Claret Jug, given to the winner of The Open tournament.

So many greats have held the Claret Jug, now it's the turn of Shane Lowry #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/nFy3hBuI6M — The Open (@TheOpen) July 21, 2019

Back in 2016, Lowry was a four-stroke leader heading into the final round of the 2016 U.S. Open. However, the Irishman ended up in a tie for second-place, failing to capture his first career major on the PGA circuit.

He also failed to make the cut at the last four editions of the British Open, but 2019 was clearly his year.

Lowry will now bask in the glory, joining previous stars such a Jordan Spieth (2017), Rory McIlroy (2014), Phil Mickelson (2013) and Tiger Woods (2000, 2005, 2006).

How much British Open 2019 prize money does he win?

There was over $10 million overall for the British Open purse in 2019. All members of the final field receive money based on their finishing position.

Tommy Fleetwood will get about $1.120 million for finishing as runner-up while third-place gets $718,000, fourth receives $558,000, and fifth gets $449,000.

Those who finished much lower get prizes in the tens of thousands of dollars, per CBS Sports.

Lowry gets quite a bit of recognition for winning The Open, as he won this tournament out of an original field of 156 players. That included all-time stars like Tiger Woods who failed to make the cut.

The field was whittled down to 73 who were competing into the final rounds. Shane Lowry bested them all for the major win.

As mentioned, he gets his name written in the record books along with many other impressive winners. He’ll be in the headlines for his accomplishment. In addition, he gets that shiny Claret Jug for his win.

Not only does he get those things, but there’s also some considerable prize money for his victory. The total British Open 2019 purse was $10,750,000 for the field.

In terms of how much Shane Lowry gets for winning the tournament, it’s a cool $1,935,000, which is about 20 percent of the total purse.

Lowry will now enjoy the glory of the win, and a nice bit of extra money added to his bank account as he moves forward in his PGA career.