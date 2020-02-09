BattleHawks vs. Renegades: Who is QB Philip Nelson, Landry Jones’ replacement? XFL game odds, how to watch live

Subscribe to our Sports newsletter!

If you missed yesterday’s XFL debut games, you may want to tune in for today’s matchups! Yes, it is only two games, but the Saturday portion of the XFL Week 1 action was far from the mocking jokes that many NFL experts predicted it would be. In fact, it was quite the opposite.

There were great plays, blocked punts, and some incredible catches. Most of all, the fans in DC and Houston gave the XFL rave reviews for how the game was run.

Today’s schedule features the early favorite to win the XFL championship – the Dallas Renegades.

St. Louis Battlehawks vs Dallas Renegades

If any city deserves an XFL team it’s St. Louis. After losing the Cardinals and the Rams to different cities, the football starved city is welcoming the BattleHawks with open arms.

Both St. Louis and Dallas will be making their XFL franchise debuts on Sunday.

As for early hype, that all seems to be going towards the Dallas Renegades.

Dallas, who is led by former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops, is considered by many the favorite to win the XFL title. Stoops has had a great career in the NCAA and is undoubtedly the marquee name in terms of head coaches in the XFL.

He also isn’t used to losing very often so it will be interesting to see how his team performs on Sunday.

Stoops has an old friend leading the Renegades attack in former Oklahoma quarterback Landry Jones. However, the former Sooners and Pittsburgh Steelers star has been battling injury issues early on.

Philip Nelson starting for Landry Jones

Jones’ status for this Sunday’s matchup vs. St. Louis has been in question all week – that is until now.

In breaking XFL news, Jones will be active, but will not start against the Battlehawks on Sunday.

“With limited reps in practice, we’ll enter the game with Landry listed as our No. 3 quarterback,” Stoops told the press. “We will reassess our quarterback situation on Monday but feel positive about his progress.”

Dallas will start Philip Nelson in Jones’ place.

Nelson, who played college football with Minnesota and East Carolina from 2012-2016, will get the nod as today’s starter.

In his senior season at East Carolina, Nelson threw for 2,621 yards and 16 touchdowns while completing 67.9% of his passes. In his career, Nelson passed for 4,800 yards and 33 touchdowns.

Odds, how to watch live

Even with Landry Jones on the shelf, the Dallas Renegades are still listed as the overwhelming favorites.

Fanduel, via Oddschecker, indicates that the Renegades are listed at -9, with the over/under set at 54.5 points. The money line on the game has Dallas -390, with the comeback on St. Louis set at +300.

Today’s St. Louis vs Dallas XFL contest can be seen live on ESPN and streaming live through the Watch ESPN app. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET.