Auburn gymnast Samantha Cerio retires after breaking both legs at regional final

Gruesome video showing the moment that Auburn University gymnast Samantha Cerio broke both legs while performing her floor routine at the NCAA Regional Semifinals is sweeping the internet.

Cerio, a 22-year-old Auburn senior, broke both legs at the same time while performing routine gymnastic exercises at the Baton Rouge Regional on Friday.

Both of Cerio’s legs snapped after she lost balance while trying to do a handspring double front.

Poor Cerio screamed in agony as her legs snapped. The shocked crowd let out an audible gasp when she landed and broke both legs.

According to the Daily Mail, Cerio suffered a dislocation of both knees, and both of her legs broke when she landed on the mat.

The video (see below) shows the moment that both of Cerio’s legs snapped. She was carried off the mat and out of the arena on a stretcher. The shocked audience gave her a standing ovation as she exited the arena with air casts on her legs.

Graphic video: Viewer discretion is advised

Later in the day after she was rushed to the hospital, Cerio took to Instagram to confirm there was no chance of her returning to gymnastics and that she is retiring from the sports.

That was “my final night as a gymnast,” she reportedly said, according to TMZ.

“After 18 years I am hanging up my grips and leaving the chalk behind,” she reportedly added.

She thanked her “Auburn family” for giving her the chance to compete in the sport. She added that she learned a lot of virtues as a gymnast, including hard work, dedication, integrity, and humility.

Despite her ghastly accident, her Auburn University team advanced to the regional final on Saturday. They were unable to advance to the nationals after finishing in fourth place.

Judging from the gruesome video, Cerios has a long road to recovery, but she has a bright future ahead.

The Daily Mail reports that she is graduating this year with a degree in aerospace engineering and that she is looking forward to working for Boeing.

She is also getting married in June in Alabama.