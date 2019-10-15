Will Wyatt reconcile with Flo on The Bold and the Beautiful?

The Bold and the Beautiful writers are going all-in when it comes to Flo (Katrina Bowden) and her glorious redemption. She has only been on the scene for months, yet she is being fully woven into the canvas with connections to long-time characters.

Flo is Storm Logan’s (William deVry) daughter. She will never know him because he has been gone for years, but a piece of him lives on in Katie (Heather Tom). After all, that is part of the reason she decided to go through with the kidney donation. Flo is desperately craving the approval of her family and wanted to share a connection with her father.

Today on The Bold and the Beautiful, Liam (Scott Clifton) told Wyatt (Darin Brooks) about Flo’s act of generosity. That ended with him rushing to see his ex-girlfriend. Oh my, how enamored will Wyatt be with Flo now that she has done something so selfless? Please, can we just not?

Wyatt has already gone back to Sally (Courtney Hope), so why is this happening? Remember, he just talked to her about the ring and the two spent time with Beth while Liam and Hope (Annika Noelle) were at the hospital waiting during Katie’s surgery. Will he just throw that all away?

Sally has already been dropped once for Flo, but twice? It looks like The Bold and the Beautiful writers are trying to find a way to redeem Flo and work her right back into Wyatt’s arms. The whole storyline seems to be a bit excessive, especially because Sally was such a good fit for him. After all of the trainwrecks, “Wally” was a super couple plenty of viewers could get behind.

This road to redemption for Flo is also headed toward a Wyatt reconciliation. As the November sweeps approach, there is likely more to the story than meets the eye.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.