Why is The Young and the Restless not on today?

Soap fans will be wondering today why The Young and the Restless is not on, and it is because the show is being preempted due to the hearing involving the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford are testifying in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on alleged sex assault allegations brought against Kavanaugh by Ford. Ford claims that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in the early 1980s when both were in high school.

The preemption is not sitting well with viewers who are accustomed to watching their favorite daytime drama instead of real-life drama.

Social media is lit up with comments regarding the trial proceedings, as well as fans’ complaints about the lack of their favorite sudser.

At the moment Y&R is hanging off a cliff plot-wise, as yesterday we saw Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon (Sharon Case) come face to face in an uber-dramatic moment, each intending to tell the other about a sordid, long-held secret prior to their impending nuptials.

The camera work was at least half of the suspense, as we watched in slow motion as Sharon and Nick gazed upon each other across the Dive Bar floor, then most determinedly made their way to one another, every movement highlighted, and each facial expression heightened, by the intense camera work.

What will happen next fans? We wish we could tell you! We do know that crafty Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) will try to intervene in a most shocking and unique way, as only Red can do.

But will it be enough to separate these two lovers before they can spill their damaging secrets and potentially halt their wedded bliss? Or will Shick have second thoughts and merely profess their undying love as they gaze into each other’s eyes?

Be sure to keep tuning in to find out, fans!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.