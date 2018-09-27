Why is The Bold and the Beautiful not on today?

Soap fans will be wondering today why The Beautiful and the Beautiful is not on, and it is because the show is being preempted due to the hearing involving the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford are testifying in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on alleged sex assault allegations brought against Kavanaugh by Ford. Ford claims that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in the early 1980s when both were in high school.

The preemption is not sitting well with viewers who are accustomed to watching their favorite daytime drama instead of real-life drama.

Social media is lit up with comments regarding the trial proceedings as well as fans’ complaints about the lack of their favorite sudser.

At this point in time the action on B&B is hot and heavy as the trial over little Will Spencer (Finnegan George) takes place. It could not have been any more contentious on Wednesday’s episode as Katie (Heather Tom) and Bill (Don Diamont) battled over the right to sole custody of their son.

The trial is full of shenanigans as each side is calling secret witnesses and trying to influence Judge McMullen (Joe Lando).

In a particularly sneaky move, Bill paid a visit to Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Liam (Scott Clifton) to try and get them on board. Wyatt is already testifying for his dad, but Liam is on the fence, waffling as usual!

In the meantime, Dollar Bill has moved Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) over to his dark side, which will likely explode Bridge to smithereens once the truth comes out!

For his part, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is blackmailing his old buddy the judge, but the judge hasn’t rendered a verdict yet! Should Ridge be nervous?

Without today’s episode, fans are hanging onto a slippery soap cliff! Stay tuned to find out what happens next!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.