Why is The Bold and the Beautiful not on today? Soap is preempted because of March Madness

21st March 2019 9:38 AM ET

For soap fans, March Madness turns to March Sadness as their favorite sudsers fall victim to the basketball frenzy that takes over the country at this time every year.

If you’re wondering if your favorite show is set to be on temporary suspension, we’re here to tell you!

NCAA’s Basketball March Madness is an annual event that some soap fans have come to loathe as much as college basketball fans love.

Who will be watching their favorite shows as scheduled this year, and who won’t?

There’s good news and there’s bad news, soap fans. First the good news: ABC’s General Hospital and NBC’s Days of our Lives will air uninterrupted.

That leaves the bad news, which is that CBS’s The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful are affected by special programming.

B&B and Y&R fans will not see new episodes of their soapy shows on Thursday, March 21 nor Friday, March 22. DOOL and GH fans will enjoy their normal viewing schedule on those days, and all shows will resume with regular programming on Monday, March 25.

What can B&B fans expect on Monday?

Thomas’ (Matthew Atkinson) arrival is sending everyone into a tizzy. Hope (Annika Noelle) is spending her time consoling the forlorn dad and his son Douglas. Taylor (Hunter Tylo) thinks this solves everything. Presto, whamo, instant-family for both her son and Hope. Yikes!

But that’s not all she wrote. Taylor gets emotional explaining her cringy plan to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and the next thing you know she’s lip-locking him and declaring her love.

Expect Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) to be livid about that kiss between her hubby and his ex, and declare war on her old enemy. Let the games begin!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS.