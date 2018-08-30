Why is General Hospital a rerun today and when will it be back on?

General Hospital is the only ABC soap left on air and when a day is missed, there is some panic among viewers. Showing reruns isn’t a regular practice but for holidays it is a typical thing.

Beginning yesterday, General Hospital started airing reruns. The episode depicted when Nathan (Ryan Paevey) was shot by Faison (Anders Hove). This set a chain of events in motion, eventually leading to the revelation that Peter (Wes Ramsey) was actually Henrik.

Today and tomorrow General Hospital will also be airing encore episodes of previously aired material. This has been known for several weeks now. Fans were concerned when the news was initially announced, jumping to the conclusion that General Hospital was in danger of cancellation.

It was explained that because there have been fewer interruptions this year by the news for press conferences or big stories, there hasn’t had to be much time made up. General Hospital taped exactly the same amount, but they were three shows short because of the time allotted for news breaks and episodes being pushed back.

Because Monday is a holiday, there will be no new episode of General Hospital that day either. The show will return with brand new episodes on Tuesday, September 4, 2018. Until then, fans can watch the encore presentations.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.