Why is General Hospital a repeat today, and when does it return?

General Hospital has been airing reruns for a week now. The last new episode of the show aired last Tuesday, which was a cliffhanger that fans have been talking about since.

The reruns that have aired have all been Maxie (Kirsten Storms) and Nathan (Ryan Paevey) related. General Hospital fans were upset on social media about the three repeats last week, and now, today will be the same.

Last week, the reruns were aired because the show tapes a certain amount of episodes a year. This year, there wasn’t enough breaking news events or interruptions to run the show. Many General Hospital viewers were concerned the show was going under, but that is not the case.

Today, General Hospital is airing another repeat. It is Labor Day and that is typical for the show. During the holidays, a repeat is always aired unless sports take over. This should have been anticipated by fans already as it is common practice for the ABC soap.

Tomorrow, a brand new episode of General Hospital will air. It is going to pick up where Tuesday’s episode left off and send a whole new set of problems through Port Charles.

Many fans are wondering what will happen to Oscar (Garren Stitt) after he appeared to have a seizure at the end of Tuesday’s episode. Rumors have been swirling he will need to have a donor for something and news will come out that Kim (Tamara Braun) is not his mother.

With fall sweeps gearing up and the week of repeats almost done, General Hospital is going to have some exciting things ahead for viewers. There is plenty happening in Port Charles and with Margaux especially interested in Sonny (Maurice Benard) and working on a love connection with Drew (Billy Miller), there’s no telling where things might go.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC