Why is Days of our Lives not on today?

Soap fans will be wondering today why Days of our Lives is not on, and it is because the show is being preempted due to the hearing involving the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford are testifying in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on alleged sex assault allegations brought against Kavanaugh by Ford. Ford claims that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in the early 1980s when both were in high school.

The preemption is not sitting well with viewers who are accustomed to watching their favorite daytime drama instead of real-life drama.

Social media is lit up with comments regarding the trial proceedings as well as fans’ complaints about the lack of their favorite sudser.

In fact, DOOL is on fire plot-wise at the moment, with several sizzling storylines. Poor Marlena (Deidre Hall) recovers in the hospital basement after being shot at her own wedding by Sami (Alison Sweeney). Sami is now on the loose after being bailed out, and gunning for Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) who “made” her shoot her mom.

But the real reason that Sami wants to track down Kristen is oh so much juicier! Kristen claims that E.J. is still alive! Could it be that Elvis Jr. is roaming the earth looking for Sami, too?

Then there is the hot mess involving Brady (Eric Martsolf), Eric (Greg Vaughan), Eve (Kassie DePaiva) and Jennifer (Melissa Reeves). Everyone now knows how duplicitous the others were in concealing vital info that ruined lives.

Will Brady forgive Eve? Will Eric forgive Jennifer? Will Jennifer forgive Eve? Or will Eric deliver another beat down to his brother for blackmailing Nicole (Arianne Zucker) to ditch him and leave Salem?

All that remains to be seen, but what we do know is that Zucker returns to DOOL on October 9, in an episode you do not want to miss!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.