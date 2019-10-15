Who was Delia on The Young and the Restless?

On The Young and the Restless, several characters recently talked about Delia as her loved ones gathered to remember her.

Who was Delia on Y&R?

Cordelia “Delia” Abbott was the daughter of Billy (Jason Thompson) and Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson). Delia was born in 2006, and she tragically died in 2013. At the time of Delia’s death, Sophie Pollono was portraying the character.

During her young life, Delia had quite a lot of drama and her demise was no different. Chloe and Billy were having an affair which produced Delia, but Chloe led everyone to believe that Cane (Daniel Goddard) was her father. This produced an ugly custody war, and eventually, Billy and Chloe married in a bid to wrest their daughter back from Cane. It worked, although their marriage didn’t.

Along the way, Delia was diagnosed with leukemia. Seeing his daughter so sick made Billy vow to clean up his act, which he did for a while.

Then everything changed in 2013. Delia was excited to be in the school play, and her parents were supportive and eager to see her shine.

Delia was a smash that night, and Billy drove her and her dog Dash home, stopping for ice cream along the way. He left Delia and Dash in the car, and when the dog ran off, Delia chased after him. She was hit by a car and ultimately died.

Billy blamed himself for the tragic accident, leading to another downward spiral. Chloe also went into a tailspin. When it was learned that baby Connor needed a cornea transplant, Chloe agreed to donate Delia’s, and Connor’s eyesight was restored.

Later, it was learned that Adam (Mark Grossman) was the driver that struck Delia. This fact has reverberated through the characters’ lives for years, contributing to multiple dramatic storylines.

Subscribe to our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.