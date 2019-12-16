Who plays Violet on General Hospital? Jophielle Love steals the show

Jophielle Love plays Violet Finn on General Hospital, and since making her debut, viewers have fallen in love with the little girl.

General Hospital is her first major gig. Jophielle Love had a small role on Grey’s Anatomy, but this daytime experience is proving to be the big break she needed. She currently splits her time between Los Angeles and France.

The decision to cast a French actress was brilliant. After all, Hayden (Rebecca Budig) had begged Finn (Michael Easton) to come and meet her in France. He had believed their child died, and when Hayden skipped town, he was heartbroken. Jophielle Love was a perfect choice, adding more authenticity to the story.

Jophielle’s parents are both incredibly talented in their own right. Her mother, Karine Mauffrey is a stuntwoman. Jophielle Love’s father, Jade Kindar-Martin is a world record holder for high-wire walking.

On General Hospital, Violet is adjusting to life with her father. Finn is raising her alone as Hayden skipped town thinking that was the only way to protect her little girl.

Anna (Finola Hughes) has stepped up to help Finn as both he and Charlotte are residing in her home. Fanna is a couple, but after a disagreement this week, will they last?

Violet has been introduced to her uncle Chase (Josh Swickard) and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen). This has also caused a little bit of friction as the topic of children keeps being raised between them. Little Violet is such a doll and seeing Chase interact with her has caused Willow to overthink everything.

At this point, it is unclear how long Jophielle Love will be on General Hospital as Violet Finn. She has been a darling addition to the cast, and it appears that the actors enjoy spending time with her as well.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.