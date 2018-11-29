Who plays Taylor on The Bold and the Beautiful?

The Bold and the Beautiful fans are watching in awe as Taylor (Hunter Tylo) scorches the earth, decimating Hope (Annika Noelle) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) with her scathing words and hateful stares. Just who is this beauty who has no shame in her game?

Taylor from The Bold and the Beautiful has been a force to be reckoned with for decades. Hunter Tylo originated the role in 1990 and has been onscreen intermittently since then, delighting fans as the sensible shrink who puts her family first and foremost.

Her natural beauty has been a healthy, glowing contrast to her enemy Brooke’s slutty ways. Which has some fans wondering, where did Taylor’s emotional ugliness come from?

In the past year, viewers have watched a different side surface where Taylor is concerned. Her loving gentleness has given way to a ferocity that is well, frankly disturbing.

Earlier this year she shot Bill (Don Diamont) after finding out he slept with her daughter, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Steffy is a grown woman, and was fully consenting she threw down with Dollar Bill.

This week she’s back, but a bit out of whack! Taylor has been making the rounds, yelling and screaming about how Brooke and her mini-me have ruined Steffy’s life by taking Liam (Scott Clifton) away from her. Again, Steffy is an adult, and most able to fight her own battles.

Is Taylor merely sticking up for Steffy and her grandbaby or is she a hot, unstable mess? At his point it’s looking like the latter. Liam has sworn she must have supervised visits only with baby Kelly. And, he’s spilled the beans about her shooting his dad to Hope.

Which can only mean one thing. The news is about to be blurted out all over town from Hope’s loose lips, leading Taylor to be in the spotlight for attempted murder.

Speculation is rampant that Taylor is about to cause a hellacious drama of epic proportions. Will it be because she is fingered as Bill’s trigger woman? Or will her vengeful antics cause pain and sorrow for Brooke and/or Hope?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS.