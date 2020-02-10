Who killed Jordan Ridgeway on Days of our Lives?

Subscribe to our Days of our Lives newsletter!

Soap opera fans are dying to know who killed Jordan (Chrishell Stause) on Days of our Lives. Ever since the time jump showed Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) in prison for killing his sister, viewers have been questioning who the real killer is.

Ben has maintained his innocence from day one. Although he was the one to find Jordan dead, he didn’t do the deed. Viewers saw pre-flash-forward Ben discovering Jordan’s body in the home he shared with his girlfriend Ciara (Victoria Konefal).

There has never been any question that Ben is innocent of killing his sister. The question has always been about knowing who did kill Jordan.

Jordan killer theory went wrong

Ciara was certain her grandfather Victor (John Aniston) had Xander (Paul Telfer) kill Jordan and frame Ben for the murder. It was no secret Victor wanted Ben out of his granddaughter’s life. After Victor had a massive stroke, thanks to a fight with Ciara, he and Xander finally came clean about the secret they were keeping.

Unfortunately for Ciara and Ben, it was not that they killed Jordan and framed Ben. Xander and Victor let Will (Chandler Massey) go to prison, knowing he was not the person who caused the accident that killed Adrienne (Judi Evans). They told Ciara the truth about the fateful night and their vow to protect Maggie (Suzanne Rogers). Her driving drunk allegedly caused the accident.

David’s father killed Jordan theory

There are only a few weeks left until Ben’s execution. Now that he has escaped prison, with the help of his dad Clyde (James Read), Ben and Ciara must find the real killer while they are on the run.

Ciara believes the killer could be the father of Jordan’s son David. It is a good theory. Plus, it is the only theory she or Ben have at the moment. The problem is no one knows who David’s father is.

Rafe (Galen Gering) has been taken care of the child since Jordan first told him about her son. Following the time-jump, David had a new nanny, Evan (Brock Kelly).

A recent episode featured Evan ripping up Rafe’s adoption papers for David. Now fans are convinced that not only is Evan David’s father but that he is also the one who killed Jordan.

Other possible suspects

Right now, the theory that Jordan’s killer is David’s father appears to the most logical. Yes, many people disliked Jordan, but none pop as the murderer.

She did kidnap Chad (Billy Flynn) and Abigail’s (Kate Mansi) baby, however, they were both in Paris at the time of Jordan’s murder. It is unlikely either one of them came back to Salem to off Jordan.

Rafe is another possibility, not a likely one, though. One of the only reasons he has made the list is due to news actor Galen Gering is leaving the NBC daytime drama this summer.

The reason Rafe is a far-fetched suspect is that he would never let an innocent man go to prison. He is a cop and too much of an upstanding citizen to sit by and watch Ben face the death penalty.

Who do you think killed Jordan?

