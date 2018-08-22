Who is Nate on The Young and the Restless?

Nate is stirring things up on The Young and the Restless, but who is the handsome new doctor on the scene in Genoa City?

Longtime viewers of The Young and the Restless know that Nate Hastings Jr. is the son of Nate Hastings and Olivia Winters. He was born back in the 90s according to character history, but he has not appeared on the show consistently.

The last time Nate Hastings was seen in Genoa City was back in 2011, which is a long time for soap opera fans. He was played by Walter Fauntleroy back then, but his arrival in Genoa City was made by Brooks Darnell this time around.

Dr. Nate Hastings was the one who was working with Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), which is how he ended up back in Genoa City. He has roots there though, with Lily (Christel Khalil) and Devon (Bryton James) being his cousins.

Now that he is in Genoa City and a semi-permanent fixture on The Young and the Restless, the writers are hinting at a love connection between him and Victoria (Amelia Heinle). This could be something that is deeper than anything that has been mentioned, especially with his ties to the town and family history.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and weeknights on PopTV.