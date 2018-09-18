Who is Hattie on Days of our Lives?

Days of our Lives fans, we have good news and we have bad news! Marlena (Deidre Hall) survived her awful family’s decision to pull the plug on her. We think. Maybe?

But is that Marlena or Hattie laying in the hospital bed?

You know what they say, if it looks like a duck and quacks like a duck, then it’s a duck! But, everything we heard and witnessed Monday is just all kinds of quacky!

Who in the world is Hattie Adams (Deidre Hall), the Doc lookalike claiming to occupy Doc’s deathbed? Earlier in the year, we saw her when she was part of a payback scheme launched by Anjelica Deveraux (Morgan Fairchild).

Long story short, the scheme didn’t go so well as Anjelica died in the end, leaving her two pawns to fend for themselves. That would be prisoners Bonnie (Judi Evans) and Hattie. Hattie impersonated Marlena and became envious of her, at the same time falling hard for Roman (Josh Taylor).

Fast forward to the present day and this week, both hapless cons in crime are on our screens again, with more wacky tales of unbelievable craziness.

Bonnie says that she had Lucas’ baby in secret, and Hattie, well, she’s claiming to be the one on Marlena’s deathbed. What gives?!

There are tons of conspiracy theories flying left and right at the moment! Did Marlena wake up with Hattie’s personality? Did someone switch Hattie and Doc’s bodies? Everything about this sudden story switch is clear as mud.

Marlena comes out of her coma, but she’s definitely not herself. Watch Days of our Lives, weekdays on NBC. pic.twitter.com/DqLbOXJqJa — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) September 17, 2018

One thing’s for certain though, whoever is in that bed did a lot of hilarious back talking to Marlena’s shocked and stunned kids, all of which they deserved! When an overjoyed Sami (Alison Sweeney) cried, “she’s awake,” Harlena yelled, “No thanks to you, get her outta here!” and waved off the jaw-dropped blonde like she was a stray dog.

Later, Belle (Martha Madison) showed off the flowers she brought and Harlena barked, “did you ask for the sorry I almost killed my mom bouquet?!”

But she saved the best for last, asking lustily to see that handsome devil, Eric (Greg Vaughan). Now I ask you, what kind of mom talks about her boy like that?

Things have gotten painfully complicated awfully fast, in deliciously soapy fashion! Be sure to tune in and see how this nutty fruitcake of plot twist unravels!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.