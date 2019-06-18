Where is Dante and is he returning to General Hospital?

General Hospital viewers are wondering if Dante Falconeri will be back in Port Charles. There has been a lot of talk about him, especially with the Peter (Wes Ramsey) and Maxie (Kirsten Storms) storyline.

Lulu (Emme Rylan) is lost without her husband. She was nearly killed by Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) and when Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) returned, he only stuck around for a short while.

While on the WSB mission, Dante was dealt with some traumatic happenings. He wasn’t himself and he was concerned that the programming he underwent while in Turkey (and who knows where else) would cause him to snap and kill his wife or the children in his home. At that point, he was shipped off to another WSB facility to receive treatment.

Initially, General Hospital viewers were left believing the show kept the storyline open-ended so that Dominic Zamprogna could return if he wanted to and they needed him. Now, there are a lot of questions and virtually no answers.

With all of the talk between Maxie and Peter about finding Dante and bringing him home, there is speculation that he may be brought back for another short stint. There isn’t a storyline for him right now, though that doesn’t mean the General Hospital writers won’t connect the dots in the future.

Now, Dev (Ashton Arbab) is in Port Charles and was caught in Lulu and Dante’s house by Joss (Eden McCoy). Will this tie into a storyline to bring the former police officer turned WSB agent? Anything is possible in the soap world!

It has been just a little over a year since Dominic Zamprogna decided to end his stint as Dante on General Hospital. Without a recast, viewers are left hanging in the balance with a very open-ended storyline.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.