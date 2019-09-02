Where is Billy on The Young and the Restless?

The Young and the Restless fans are wondering where is Billy, and so is he after waking up in a strange, mysterious place and wondering, “Where the hell am I?” An even bigger question is, will he soon be wondering who he is as well?

Is Billy in rehab? After all, this is what his significant other Victoria (Amelia Heinle) thinks.

That’s because Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) and Kevin (Greg Rikaart) are lying to the world about where he is, to save him from his self-destructive streak.

Billy was last seen revving his engine and hoping to run down Adam (Mark Grossman). Billy lured Adam to the exact spot where Adam accidentally hit and killed Billy’s young daughter years ago.

Vengeance is on Billy’s mind as he seemed determined to mow down his enemy, the same way his daughter was.

It looked like Adam could be a goner, and sadly, no one would be sorry.

But at the last minute, Chloe appeared out of nowhere, shoved Adam out of the way, and Billy was left to pounce on the brakes.

He’s not in his right mind, and fast-thinking Chloe and Kevin absconded with him to a safe place, where he currently lies mystified. Kevin convinces Chloe he’s better off here than in jail. When he comes to, Kevin plunges a syringe into him rendering Billy inert. What are the chances no one thinks to look for Billy?

Excellent, given the fact that everyone thinks he’s away getting his act together.

Which means he’ll probably be kept in this undisclosed location against his will while a stubborn Chloe tries to cure him of his demented ways. After all, she successfully put a splint on his leg!

The only problem is that Billy may be suffering from DID, not merely delusions of grandeur.

What will Billy do next?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

Sign up now for your The Young and the Restless news alerts!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.