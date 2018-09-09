Valerie Spencer on General Hospital: Everything you need to know

General Hospital has a habit of putting characters on recurring status and having them vanish for months at a time. That is exactly what happened with Valerie Spencer (Brytni Sarpy).

Who is Valerie Spencer?

Back in 2015, General Hospital introduced Valerie Spencer. She is the daughter of Luke (Anthony Geary) and Bobbie Spencer’s (Jaclyn Zeman) sister, Patricia (Dee Wallace). The writers wanted to introduce her and give her connections to Port Charles without overdoing anything.

Patricia was the final piece to the puzzle in unlocking what really happened during the Spencers’ childhood. When she passed, Valerie was left to figure her life out on her own. Of course, she has cousins and family in Port Charles, which is where she headed.

All of this was tied into the big exit of Anthony Geary and his character, Luke Spencer.

What has Valerie done in Port Charles?

Initially, Valerie Spencer blamed her uncle for her mother’s death and attempted to kill him. She was angry and bitter but eventually, all of that subsided. Things got worse though, especially between her and Lulu Falconeri (Emme Rylan).

After a night of heavy drinking for Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna), Valerie Spencer takes advantage of the situation and the two have a one-night stand. They kept their secret for months until it was exposed by Dillon Quartermaine (Robert Palmer Watkins) at Lulu’s Halloween party.

She was involved with Curtis (Donnell Turner) for a while as well. Although they ultimately called it quits, General Hospital viewers have wanted her paired with him again.

Coming up for Valerie

Brytni Sarpy confirmed she would be back for a while back in July. Although there is no information regarding a storyline she was going to be tied to, she appeared back in Port Charles on September 7. With the big explosion at Charlie’s happening, there is speculation she will be involved in that somehow.

Rumors have been swirling there may be a possible connection between Kristina (Lexi Ainsworth) and Valerie. The two have been close friends and now, some General Hospital viewers see a possible love connection in the future. Of course, that will depend on whether or not Kristina will survive the blast at Charlie’s.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.