Tracey Bregman age: How old is the Young and the Restless star?

Tracey Bregman has been in Genoa City for what seems like a lifetime. She joined The Young and the Restless back in 1983, and since then Lauren Fenmore has become like a second skin for the actress.

Born in 1963, Tracey Bregman has been acting since she was just 11 years old. At 55, she has years of experience in the soap world, where she has been for over three decades.

Over the course of her career on The Young and the Restless, Tracey Bregman has garnered quite the fan base, boasting over 200,000 followers on Instagram. She has also done her fair share of charity work, something that has become important to the star.

Not only is Tracey Bregman known for Lauren Fenmore on The Young and the Restless, she was also the same character on The Bold and the Beautiful. She played double duty for several years, but eventually Genoa City became her permanent and only home.

Fans have been wondering how old Tracey Bregman is because she looks so young. At 55, she is one of the most stunning daytime actresses. There is plenty of competition in that category but Bregman does it justice.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and weeknights on PopTV.