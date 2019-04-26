Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins leaving role of Sheila on Days of Our Lives

Days of Our Lives actress Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins is set to depart Salem as sassy ex-con Sheila Watkins. The disappointing news comes just as she and Honest Abe (James Reynolds) were finally getting somewhere in the romance department.

Watkins has come and gone before, so let’s hope it’s sooner rather than later that the gorgeous and talented lady graces our screens again.

Sheila has come a long way since her bad girl prisoner self first appeared as a foil to angelic Hope (Kristian Alfonso).

At that time, both ladies were in jail but Sheila was dead set against having a cop as a roomie and ordered a beat down on poor Hope.

Sheila changed with the times, kind of. After getting sprung, the show gave her a backstory linking her to another cop, this time an ex, Eli (Lamon Archey). From there she got a job at the police department and managed to get involved in all sorts of scandalous scrapes including swiping Abe’s wallet. Of course, she was just guarding it for safekeeping!

Long story short, Watkins did a great job portraying Sheila’s comical struggle to rehabilitate herself. This week she and mayoral candidate Abe get a little frisky but shady candidate Jack (Matthew Ashford) decides to use this to smear Abe.

Next week, goodhearted Sheila once again shows her heart of gold by deciding to save Abe’s rep by leaving town. Abe’s gain is the viewers’ loss!

A Des Moines, Iowa native, Watkins brings a breath of fresh air to Salem and brightens the screen whenever she appears. But she has a lot of fish to fry as a popular actress, singer-songwriter, author, and executive producer. She refers to herself as, “The T in Super Group TLC,” and many DOOL fans have good memories of her early 1990’s girl-group, a four-time Grammy Award-winning trio.

We think DOOL would be wise to bring Watkins back as a regular so that she can add an Emmy for her work as Sheila to her mantle!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays during the day on NBC.