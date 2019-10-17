The Young and the Restless: Who is Amanda’s ‘old jerk’?

The Young and the Restless fans just got a major clue as to who is behind Amanda’s (Mishael Morgan) intriguing will caper. Now, the million-dollar question is how to decipher the clue?

Devon (Bryton James) was flummoxed when he got the news that his billionaire boys club status was at risk because his grandmother’s will was being challenged. That was nothing compared to his shock and awe upon meeting the lawyer behind the challenge.

The lady lawyer is a Hilary-look alike, which makes sense since Morgan was Hilary before she was Amanda (who may yet turn out to be Hilary).

In the meantime, Amanda says she is a lawyer hired by Chance to get to the bottom of discrepancies in the will.

Since day one, everyone has been skeptical of Amanda’s looks, motives, and agenda, but unable to prove anything.

Until now.

The good news is that she dropped a major clue as to who hired who, but the bad news is that she stopped just short of naming him. Luckily, Devon heard her utterance and will no doubt push to find out who hired her until he discovers the truth.

Devon heard her tell Elena (Brytni Sarpy) something about an old jerk, but when he asked, she replied that he, “sounded like an old jerk on the phone that’s all I meant.”

How many old jerks are there in Genoa City?

Would it be improper to name names?

Of course, a few come to mind, and if we assume that Amanda was just being cranky and not accurate, we might take a wild guess and start with Victor Newman (Eric Braeden).

Why would he be behind Devon’s misery? Why does Victor do anything?

There’s always the possibility that Amanda is covering her tracks by saying a man hired her when it was a woman!

