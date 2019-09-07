The Young and the Restless week ahead: The Grand Phoenix launch party descends into chaos

The Young and the Restless video spoiler for the upcoming week shows without a doubt that all hell breaks loose in Genoa City as vengeful people full of spite spike drugs and medicine without pity. Will there be anyone left to tell the tale?

Adam (Mark Grossman) puts in motion his heinous plan to teach Victor (Eric Braeden) a lesson. What a mean and vindictive child he is. Victor will be left in bad shape after Adam tampers with his medication which had been doing wonders for him.

Victor and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) are having coffee when suddenly he swoons. Nikki asks if he’s all right, but all he can do is slump over. Of course, Adam is already having second thoughts about his devious plan, but will his conscience kick in before he kills his old man?

Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) are pleased with themselves before the launch of the Grand Phoenix. That won’t be the case by the time the evening ends.

Zoe (Anna Grace Barlow) came out of left field, didn’t she? It remains to be seen if she stays on, but her purpose is clear — wreak as much havoc as quickly as possible.

After Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) turned down her offer to get back at Abby and Chelsea for pushing her out of the new venture, Zoe takes matters into her own hands and spikes the launch party drinks with a mysterious potion. Let’s just say those who imbibe have their inhibitions lowered.

Which leads to Lola (Sasha Calle) getting an eyeful of Summer (Hunter King) kissing Kyle (Michael Mealor).

Also making out hot and heavy are Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Sharon (Sharon Case). Whether or not this is a case of drugged drinks or sudden inspiration is unclear.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.