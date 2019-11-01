The Young and the Restless week ahead: Secret kin meet and Chelsea faces a deadline

The Young and the Restless video spoiler for the upcoming week teases a firecracker week as sweeps kick-off. Some of your favorite characters are in a bit of a jam, and there’s no guarantee a solution is in sight. Will Messa ever again be the same? Will Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) soon be swimming with the fishes? Let’s find out!

The moment of many truths arrives when Dina (Marla Adams) and Theo (Tyler Johnson) come face to face. It is a tense and nail-biting moment for several reasons.

Theo gently says, “It’s nice to meet you, Dina,” and she responds, “Did you say Vanderway?” with a lot of trepidation and anxiety. Each is dressed conservatively and sitting on the Abbott family couch.

One thing is certain, the TPTB wasted no time achieving liftoff with this plot. It was a matter of hours between the time the outing of the secret love child came up and Theo was implicated in the plot.

Elsewhere, Messa is having a good time. Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) is blindfolded and being led around by Mariah (Camryn Grimes), not seeming to mind one bit. They’re caught in the act by Kyle (Michael Mealor) who asks if the bound one is ok. Mariah assures him she is, and that in about an hour, her mind will be blown. TMI?

Meanwhile, that deliciously shady, dark and attractive Simon (Jeffrey Vincent Parise) continues to put the screws to a wide-eyed Chelsea. She’s acting like a doe in a trap when she’s one of the world’s biggest cons!

Sweet Simon lays down the law telling her she has a hot 24 hours to return the money her dead husband owes him. Hey, who’s to say this guy is on the up and up? He’s as sinister as they come, and yet she’s buying his story hook line and sinker. Of course, hygienic Chelsea sought to first launder the money, which it turns out is currently unavailable. Oops!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.