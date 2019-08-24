The Young and the Restless week ahead: Prominent Genoa City families go to war

The Young and the Restless video spoiler for the upcoming week reveals that there is trouble brewing in Genoa City, especially when it comes to family matters. Several prominent families have members at odds, and there doesn’t look to be a quick or fair resolution on the horizon.

Adam (Mark Grossman) needs to find a hobby. It would be more fulfilling than taking on and threatening his family for the umpteenth time. “I don’t want to just take on one or two of you it will be far more gratifying to destroy the myth of the Newmans once and for all,” he tells his unimpressed family.

In reality, it looks like Adam could be between a rock and a hard place because on one side of him are Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Abby (Melissa Ordway), and on the other side is the legendary Niktor. Victor (Eric Braeden) has never lost a war, and he has the battle scars to prove it.

Could Devon (Bryton James) lose his entire fortune? He gets a mysterious letter in which an attorney informs him they need to meet to discuss “discrepancies” in the will of his late grandmother who left him billions upon her death.

That would be a pretty pickle if all of a sudden Devon lands back in the poor house. He’s been living large in the penthouse with Elena (Brytni Sarpy), how would she respond to his sudden reversal of fortune?

Then there are the Baldwins. Michael (Christian LeBlanc) is now D.A. after a quick run for office. His first official move stuns the entire town, not to mention his brother Kevin (Greg Rikaart) and sister-in-law Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) whom he arrests! Chloe looks well, except for the handcuffs.

What in the world is Michael thinking? Kevin calls him a bad word and looks ready to throw down with his big brother.

With families like these, who needs enemies?!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.