The Young and the Restless week ahead: Blackmail turns ugly, Kyle leaves Lola hanging, and Adam kills Victor?

The Young and the Restless video spoiler for the upcoming week teases some salacious tidbits about what goes down next week in Genoa City, and the details are sure to shock you!

What isn’t shocking, however, is the fact that snarky Adam (Mark Grossman) is behind much of the nastiness. It’s hard to imagine how low he can go until you stop to consider that he is willing to risk Victor’s (Eric Braeden) life to get revenge.

He and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) are about to embark on an incredible journey of deceit and duplicity, the likes of which are nearly incomprehensible.

After Victor upbraids him for the umpteenth time, Adam decides to end the war once and for all. He enlists Red’s help to hack into the old man’s medical records, presumably to do him in.

At the same time, he stuns Michael (Christian LeBlanc) who thinks that being the D.A. gets him out from under the con man’s thumb. Not so fast!

Apparently, Adam has all the bases covered. He has pics of Michael’s wayward son dealing drugs!

Michael’s jaw drops upon hearing this and lays his hands on Adam who looks like he couldn’t care less. He knows this is bad news, and could land his son in prison.

Meanwhile, the Kola honeymoon could be kaput before it goes much further. Jack (Peter Bergman) drops a bombshell on Kyle (Michael Mealor) that may jeopardize his marriage.

Jack needs some me time and wants Kyle to take his place for a bit. What could go wrong? Of course, Kyle is a wildly inappropriate choice to be interim CEO, but that’s beside the point.

How will newlywed Lola (Sasha Calle) respond to this stunning news?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

