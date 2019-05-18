The Young and the Restless: Traci and Cane are scorching hot

The Young and the Restless fans are being treated to a bit of film noir as Traci (Beth Maitland) pens a new novel. The talented author is writing about Iris, played by Lily (Christel Khalil), and Flynn, played by Cane (Daniel Goddard), and the story within a story is playing out on screen as she goes along.

Of course, both Cane and Traci are unattached in Genoa City and things are starting to heat up between them in more ways than one.

Fans know that Traci has a fabulous imagination, but last week we saw her get carried away talking to Cane by imagining he was the character in her book. All of a sudden, Cane was chatting away on the Abbott couch half naked!

Traci liked what she saw, but she got flustered at the realization she was fantasizing–will there be of this flirty action to come?

Cane is coming off a marriage that involved his cheating which resulted in a young son. He’s also made some lowdown business moves in the past, so to say he has a mixed reputation is an understatement.

On the other hand, Traci is the warm and loving lynchpin of her family, always ending fights and calling truces. She was once married to dashing publisher Steve Connelly (Greg Wrangler), but that ended ages ago. She’s also lost a young daughter.

Viewers know that Traci is very maternal and Cane has three kids to raise at the moment. How would he fit into Traci’s life? Well, at the moment he’s got a scheme to help out prison ladies, so maybe she can teach them to write?

Whatever TPTB decide, it has been refreshing to see to this odd couple come together in a fresh and “novel” way. What does the future hold for Tane? Or do you prefer Craci?

