The Young and the Restless: Tanya’s weekly Genoa City takeaways

This week on The Young and the Restless, it was Jeffrey Vincent Parise as smiling, seething, bad guy Simon Black who was over the top hot. He has got the bad guy shtick down, as anyone who watched him on General Hospital as Carlos Rivera knows.

He nuances his characters like nobody else, giving villains an unexpected edge, as he’s doing with Simon’s cheerfully scary façade. I don’t even care how this story ends, because the journey of watching a masterful actor ply his trade is compelling enough, even when we all know the plot’s ultimate destination.

I absolutely loved an excited Victor (Eric Braeden) exclaiming to Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) that he was watching, “The Price is Right!” Of course, it was a verbal product placement for all of the crossovers being done by Y&R and B&B stars recently. Seeing normally staid Victor act like a giddy contestant, if just for a hot second, was pure gold.

Also hot, hot, hot, is the trajectory of party boy Theo (Tyler Johnson) into the blue-blooded Abbott family. Forget the obvious love triangle that’s taking shape around him with Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Lola (Sasha Calle). The real scene score came when Theo and Dina (Marla Adams) managed to retrace a lost lifetime on the Abbott couch with just a few meaningful glances and some very emotionally charged words.

About the Chancellor inheritance–is there an unwritten rule that only one person at a time gets to play with all the money? We’re talking billions. Doesn’t it make more sense to split the fortune up between Devon (Bryton James) and Cane (Daniel Goddard), and let each do good with it?

Tepid is how I’d describe the kung fu fighting entrance made by Chance Chancellor (Donny Boaz). In the immortal words of Gandhi, violence is never the answer. Except when it is–in Genoa City anyway!

What did you think of this week in Genoa City? Was it a hot mess or too hot to handle?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.