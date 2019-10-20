The Young and the Restless star Thad Luckinbill to produce Korean War film

Is there a chance that The Young and the Restless fans could see J.T. in Genoa City shortly? We last saw the evil wife abuser back in March after a long run and a conclusion to the “Who Killed J.T.?” story.

Now comes news that his portrayer, Thad Luckinbill, is working on an exciting new project, one which likely will be taking up most of his time shortly.

Thad Luckinbill is set to produce the biopic, Devotion, a real-life story of U.S. Navy fighter pilots in the Korean War.

His twin brother, Trent is also set to co-produce as are Molly Smith and Rachel Smith. The film stars Glen Powell, from the upcoming film Top Gun: Maverick, and is based on a book by Adam Makos, Devotion: An Epic Story of Heroism.

Luckinbill played J.T. from 1999 to 2010 and returned in 2017. He returned a changed man, as he had once been a loving father and husband, but this time around, something seemed to have changed or broken in the character.

Not only was he prone to rages, but he also began abusing his ex-wife Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Once his mother-in-law found out, she took care of the problem once and for all by whacking him over the head with a fireplace poker.

But, J.T. was too mean to kill apparently. He somehow escaped his dirt grave and came back to terrorize once again. He let the women who buried him and left him for dead have a taste of their own medicine.

So, J.T. may return at some point down the road, just not in the immediate time frame. Besides, he’s currently cooling his jets in prison and in need of rehab.

With a full plate at the moment, we shouldn’t expect to see Luckinbill back in Genoa City any time soon.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.