The Young and the Restless star Kristoff St. John is engaged and we have all the details!

There is fantastic news to share from the soap world! It’s just been announced that The Young and the Restless Daytime Emmy Award winner Kristoff St. John and his girlfriend, Russian model Kseniya Mikhaleva, are engaged!

You can check out the happy couple sharing a touching kiss, plus pics of Kseniya’s bling (it’s a major wow-factor, folks!) on her Instagram. The pair is a newly minted couple but obviously, Cupid has struck these two with a big and powerful arrow!

Kseniya said yes this past Friday, which means the beautiful twosome had an extra special and memorable ton of celebrating to do over the Labor Day Weekend. It’s been a busy summer for Kristoff. In July the 52-year old New York native opened a paleo restaurant to great fanfare.

Unfortunately for Kristoff, the past few years have had their share of sorrow and tumult. The thespian’s beloved 24-year old son, Julian St. John, died of suicide in 2015. Then, in 2017 Kristoff took a short break from Y&R after a psychiatric evaluation and brief hospitalization.

Kristoff got an early start in acting, playing the young Alex Haley in the groundbreaking ABC miniseries Roots: The Next Generations.

His first significant soap role came on the NBC soap opera Generations, the first soap opera to showcase a core African American family; he portrayed Adam Marshall.

After the show was canceled in 1991 he debuted as Neil Winters on The Young and the Restless, a role he has played for a quarter century.

In just his second year on Y&R, Kristoff won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series.

Fun fact: Kristoff was born with the acting gene! His father Christopher St. John is an acclaimed director and actor.

Congratulations Kristoff and Kseniya, we wish you all the happiness and joy going forward!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.