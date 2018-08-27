The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victoria needs Nikki help, Jack has a major revelation, Ashley and Kyle get down and dirty

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the Tuesday August 28, 2018 episode of the CBS sudser promise that the Abbott family is front and center as its members get up to some surprising antics and face a major revelation.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) must do some fast thinking where Victoria (Amelia Heinle) is concerned. Geez, isn’t whacking deadbeat J.T. enough for this murderous mother-daughter duo? Apparently not as Victoria acts in a way that Nikki must cover for.

Elsewhere the Abbotts are loud and proud as two of the illustrious family members plot to take over what they view as rightfully theirs. Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) make a terrific pair of schemers! On Tuesday they will do some serious plotting to double deal Billy (Jason Thompson) right out of Jabot. With all of his domestic troubles, he may not know what hit him!

Although Summer (Hunter King) and her scandalous man-eating ways have been outed by Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) don’t expect the mini-me blond vixen to give up on Billy so easily!

And is this the week that Jack (Peter Bergman) finally finds out who his biological father is? I know, we had almost forgotten about the whole Blood Abbott Clause and its attendant plotline!

But explosive show spoilers reveal that somehow, someway, Jack has a major revelation that could shake his world upside down once again. Could it be that he discovers his true heritage just in the nick of time to save his father’s floundering business? Tune in and find out!

Be sure to return to Monsters and Critics for all the soap news you need to know, and sign up for our daily soaps spoilers email below!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.