The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victoria and Nate get hot and bothered!

Today’s episode of The Young and the Restless will have fans wondering if a new super couple is on the horizon: Nictoria!

That’s right fans, you don’t want to miss Ms. Newman (Amelia Heinle) as she and hunky Nate (Brooks Darnell) suddenly lose their inhibitions and get hot and sweaty together!

Victoria has been up to her eyeballs in stress and panic attacks lately. Nate rescued her from her last date with disaster and he will do it again today.

Victor (Eric Braeden) and his mini-me have an urgent matter to discuss at the GCAC. As if Victoria weren’t upset enough about the J.T. murder thingy unraveling with a new cop, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) in town and on the case, Victor wants to have a scintillating conversation about the Newman Enterprises real estate problem.

Vic is distressed when Dr. Nate spies the two and strolls by. The good doc inquires about Victor’s health and Victoria snaps that’s he’s doing just fine thank you!

Nate has got to be thinking that Vic has a serous Jekyll and Hyde thing going on, but calmly takes his cue and dismisses himself.

Later wishy washy Victoria has a change of heart and calls Nate, telling him she needs him pronto! Just like that Nate acquiesces, runs off to see her and the next thing you know these two are hot and bothered!

To clarify, Nate diagnoses Vic as needing some stress relief. In the form of karate! He thinks that all this anxiety and strain is taking a huge toll and tells her to take back control of her life: what better way than learning self-defense?

The next thing you know these two are playing hard and loving every minute of it!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.