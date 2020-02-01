The Young and the Restless spoilers: Theo threatens to expose Summer and Kyle’s secret kiss

Subscribe to our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for upcoming episodes of the CBS show tease Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer’s (Hunter King) road trip kiss is in jeopardy of being exposed. They each agreed to keep their smooch a secret, but someone else has discovered their little tonsil hockey tryst.

Theo (Tyler Johnson) was eavesdropping on Summer and Kyle’s chat regarding the kiss. He has been looking for any ammunition that will cause trouble in Lola (Sasha Calle) and Kyle’s marriage. Now, Theo finally found it.

Theo confronts Summer

Summer is shocked to learn Theo knows all about her San Francisco smooch with Kyle. Although Summer tries to play it off like Theo misunderstood and has no idea what he is talking about, Theo is not buying it.

He continues to push Summer until she finally admits the kiss happened. Theo is furious, accusing Kyle of playing both Lola and Summer. However, he also knows there is a way to use the smooch to both his and Summer’s advantage.

Theo calls out Summer on her feelings for Kyle. He is devious, but she is no angel. Theo says, part of Summer wants him to expose the secret and he is not wrong. The kiss will no doubt blow up Kyle and Lola’s marriage.

The question is, will Summer and Theo expose the kiss? Summer wants Kyle for herself. She said as much to Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). Is she willing to hurt him to get what she wants?

Lola questions Kyle

Kyle and his wife have been having problems for weeks. Most of their issues stem from Theo and Summer. However, the newlyweds are not dealing with their two main problems at all.

Lola can tell something is off with her husband since his return from San Francisco. She knew it from the second he returned. They were supposed to go home and hash everything out. A phone call about Lola’s mother derailed their chat.

Now the chef is putting her foot down and wants to know what is going on with Kyle. Lola sees that he feels guilty about something and calls him out on his guilt. She demands to know what Kyle is holding back.

Kyle is not good at lying. He did not inherit his father Jack’s (Peter Bergman) knack for spinning the truth. Will he be able to keep the kiss a secret, or will his guilt get the best of him?

The kiss between Sumer and Kyle is in danger of being exposed. It is hard to keep anything under wraps in Genoa City, so it is only a matter of time before the truth comes out.

Be sure to watch the daytime drama daily to find out if the secret kiss truth bomb is dropped.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.