The Young and the Restless spoilers: Thanksgiving is fun and felonious in Genoa City! 

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the Friday November 23, 2018 episode of the CBS sudser is definitely worth the wait. The soap was preempted on Thanksgiving but returns Friday to put the finishing touches on the Genoa City holiday celebrations. But all is not merry and bright!

The J.T. cloud is still hanging above the heads of the guilty parties, which grows in number by the hour or so it seems.

Detective Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) delivers a huge turkey to Sharon (Sharon Case). Relax, it’s wrapped in foil, so her arrest is the last thing on his mind. Or is it?

At Crimson Lights Rey and the Rosales’ join forces with Sharon to feed the homeless. This means the fractious Latin clan are in close proximity, something not necessarily a good idea given their turmoil and in-fighting.

Will misfit wife Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) run her hands up and down brother-in-law (and former lover) Arturo’s tool belt like she did earlier in the week?

A miracle is on hand as the vixen is on her best behavior, making amends with Lola (Sasha Calle). For now.

Over at the Abbott manse, the mood is decidedly more luxe, with crystal and chandeliers replacing plastic plates and knives. Does Jack receive the early Christmas present he’s hoping for? We won’t spoil the fun and reveal if Ashley (Eileen Davidson) pops up.

But he does get a nice surprise when Kerry (Alice Hunter) the Chemist joins the clan. Romance is in the air!

The Newman’s put aside their differences and run the risk of ptomaine when they gather at Victoria’s for a homemade feast. Nick (Joshua Morrow) arrives with his kids and without his elicit squeeze. Good idea.

Nikki beams, surrounded by her kids and grandkids. But there’s a Grinch on the loose! Explosive show spoilers reveal that Rey is circling like a hawk, ready to pounce on the blonde matriarch. Is today the day he puts her in cuffs for J.T.’s murder? Tune in and find out!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.