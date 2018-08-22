The Young and the Restless spoilers: Summer is confronted and Ashley is surprised

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, August 23, 2018, reveal that a confrontation is coming and it could rock Genoa City.

Summer (Hunter King) is going to come face to face with Phyllis (Gina Tognoni). After watching her chase Billy (Jason Thompson) for weeks, she finally got what she was after. Even though he has told Summer he is in love with her mother despite their encounter, Phyllis isn’t going to like it.

This confrontation between the mother and daughter duo is going to be one for the books. Their fiery argument is going to turn physical after Summer smarts off to her mother. Phyllis has been through a lot and what she has with Billy isn’t going to be stolen by her daughter.

Ashley (Eileen Davidson) is going to be stunned by a discovery she makes. With everything happening between Billy and Nick (Joshua Morrow), it could be something that catches her by surprise. That coupled with her encounter with Neil (Kristoff St. John) makes for a lot going on in her life.

With this leading into cliffhanger Friday, the drama in Genoa City is expected to ramp up. Phyllis isn’t going to settle for what happened with Summer and Ashley needs more information.

