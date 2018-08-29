The Young and the Restless spoilers: Someone shocks Sharon, sneaky Kyle acts boldly, Billy stares into the abyss

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the Thursday August 30, 2018 episode of the CBS soap promise plenty of surprising twists and turns take place all over Genoa City as unexpected events unfold leaving the esteemed residents gobsmacked.

Who in the world pops up to surprise Sharon (Sharon Case) when she least expects it? Tessa (Cait Fairbanks)? Rey (Jordi Vilasuso)? A blast from the past? Whoever shows up to see Sharon is a very unexpected presence, which leads to more than complications!

Kyle (Michael Mealor) can’t wait! He’s been a busy boy lately, scheming with Ashley (Eileen Davidson) to take over Jabot and scheming with Summer (Hunter King) to bust up Billy (Jason Thompson) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni). On Thursday he takes matters into his own hands, but will he live to regret his actions?

Speaking of Billy Boy, explosive show spoilers reveal that he is in for a major, major blast of temptation. Summer is still lurking about, but so is his urge to gamble. Will he combine the two lustful things and take a tumble with his girlfriend’s daughter? Tune in and find out!

Be sure to return to Monsters and Critics for all the soap news you need to know, and sign up for our daily soaps spoilers email below!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.